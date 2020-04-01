Whiting Petroleum Is the First Big-Name in Oil to File for Bankruptcy

Debtholders will receive 97% of the new equity in a restructured Whiting Petroleum, while existing shareholders will receive 3%. One analyst thinks the restructuring may not be enough given the slump in oil prices.

Denver-based oil producer Whiting Petroleum filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, making it the first substantial public company to do so amid a stunning decline in oil prices.

Shares of Whiting (ticker: WLL) had traded over $150 as recently as 2015, but they fell below $1 in the past few weeks, as the company’s debt troubles drove many investors away. Its stock closed at 67 cents on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate oil was down 0.6%, to $20.35 a barrel, on Wednesday. Oil has lost more than two-thirds of its value this year.

As of the end of 2019, the company’s adjusted operating income did not cover its interest expense, and Wall Street began raising red flags as oil prices dropped. In a March 11 note, Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett wrote that the company did not look as if it could cover its 2020 debt maturities from the money it was making from drilling “and will likely have to lean on refinancing (e.g. drawing on their revolver) or other corrective measures.”

Whiting’s release announcing the filing said that it would continue to operate its business and that it had $585 million in cash. The company mostly drills in the Rocky Mountain region, with several projects in North Dakota, Colorado, and Montana.

Under the restructuring agreement, Whiting’s balance sheet will be deleveraged by $2.2 billion. Debtholders will receive 97% of the new equity in the restructured company, while existing shareholders will receive 3%.

Most debtholders are on board, according to the company.

“We are pleased to have secured a highly constructive restructuring framework with a critical mass of our note holders,” CEO Bradley Holly said in a statement. “Through the terms of the proposed restructuring, we believe a right-sized balance sheet will enable us to capitalize on our enhanced cost structure, high-quality asset base and successfully compete in the current environment.”

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Neal Dingmann notes that Whiting had $260 million worth of convertible debt coming due on Wednesday.

“Though Whiting had ample liquidity to address the 2020 notes after pulling down $650 million from its credit facility last Friday, we believe this was more of a temporary solution than long-term sustainable plan,” Dingmann wrote. “Not only would the company need to address 2021 maturities, but $1.5B+ due in 2023 and $1.0B in 2026. We believe this financial demise was due to a combination of difficult macro conditions combined with sub-par operations for several quarters.”

The analyst is skeptical that the company will have a smooth ride after restructuring. “We remain skeptical whether Bakken pricing and company acumen will be sufficient to grow an even leaner company post emergence,” he wrote.

Whether Whiting is the first of many bankruptcies remains to be seen. Other companies have similar debt positions that are troubling, but may be able to make deals with creditors instead of restructuring or may find a way to cut costs enough to rebound.

Some analysts say that there isn’t likely to be a wave of bankruptcies in the near-term because companies successfully refinanced debt in advance of the latest selloff.

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com

