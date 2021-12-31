Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) closed the most recent trading day at $64.68, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corporation to post earnings of $3.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 146.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $350.4 million, up 1547.39% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Whiting Petroleum Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Whiting Petroleum Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.77.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

