Whitestone (WSR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Based in Houston, Whitestone (WSR) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 36.93%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.14 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3%. In comparison, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield is 4.2%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.45%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.57 is up 5.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Whitestone has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.14%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Whitestone's current payout ratio is 53%, meaning it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

WSR is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $1.13 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.62%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that WSR is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Whitestone REIT (WSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.