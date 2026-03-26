Whitestone REIT (WSR) Price Target Increased by 11.69% to 17.60

The average one-year price target for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has been revised to $17.60 / share. This is an increase of 11.69% from the prior estimate of $15.75 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.75% from the latest reported closing price of $16.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitestone REIT. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 39.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSR is 0.09%, an increase of 23.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.55% to 34,341K shares. The put/call ratio of WSR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Emmett Investment Management holds 1,267K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 11.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,179K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 41.93% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,107K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 875K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 713K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 8.87% over the last quarter.

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