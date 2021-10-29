Whitestone REIT (WSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

Whitestone REIT (WSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that WSR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.43, the dividend yield is 4.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSR was $9.43, representing a -9.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.43 and a 60.65% increase over the 52 week low of $5.87.

WSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). WSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports WSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.45%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wsr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WSR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an decrease of -8.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WSR at 2.89%.

