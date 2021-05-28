Whitestone REIT (WSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Whitestone REIT (WSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WSR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.28, the dividend yield is 5.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSR was $8.28, representing a -20.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.43 and a 47.33% increase over the 52 week low of $5.62.

WSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). WSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13. Zacks Investment Research reports WSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.05%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

