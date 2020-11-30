Whitestone REIT (WSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Dividends
Whitestone REIT (WSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that WSR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.96, the dividend yield is 5.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSR was $7.96, representing a -43.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.12 and a 69.18% increase over the 52 week low of $4.71.

WSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports WSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.58%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

