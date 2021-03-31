Whitestone REIT (WSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Whitestone REIT (WSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.63, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSR was $9.63, representing a -7.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.43 and a 104.68% increase over the 52 week low of $4.71.

WSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). WSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports WSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.83%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

