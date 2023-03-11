Whitestone REIT (WSR) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Whitestone REIT said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 4, 2023 will receive the payment on April 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.78%, the lowest has been 3.61%, and the highest has been 19.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.58%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.64% Upside

As of March 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whitestone REIT is $12.32. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 38.64% from its latest reported closing price of $8.89.

The projected annual revenue for Whitestone REIT is $149MM, an increase of 6.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitestone REIT. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSR is 0.07%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 33,964K shares. The put/call ratio of WSR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,486K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,413K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 2,253K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 1,616K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 32.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,512K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 9.15% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,047K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Whitestone REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

