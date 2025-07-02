Whitestone REIT Sets Date for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Whitestone REIT will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, followed by a conference call on July 31.

$WSR Insider Trading Activity

$WSR insiders have traded $WSR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD A MILLER has made 4 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $253,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTIAN M GATHRIGHT purchased 1,750 shares for an estimated $25,130

AMY SHIH-HUA FENG has made 2 purchases buying 875 shares for an estimated $12,528 and 0 sales.

$WSR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $WSR stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.





The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. The call will be led by Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. The webcast and conference call access information is as follows:









Dial-in number for domestic participants:





1-877-407-0784









Dial-in number for international participants:





1-201-689-8560









Passcode:





13747766









The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through August 15, 2025.





Replay access information is as follows:









Replay number for domestic participants:





1-844-512-2921









Replay number for international participants:





1-412-317-6671









Passcode:





13747766









To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, please visit



Whitestone's investor relations website



, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link.







About Whitestone REIT







Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.





Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit



the Company's investor relations website



.







Investor and Media Contact:







David Mordy





Director of Investor Relations





Whitestone REIT





(713) 435-2219









ir@whitestonereit.com







