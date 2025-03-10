News & Insights

Whitestone REIT Revamps Davenport Village With Premium Brands To Elevate West Austin's Lifestyle Hub

March 10, 2025 — 07:24 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Whitestone REIT (WSR) Monday has initiated a strategic transformation of Davenport Village in Austin, Texas, aiming to enhance its appeal within upscale neighborhoods.

The company is developing an 18-hour activity hub by introducing premium brands, including Starbucks Reserve, Pvolve, RVE Fitness, and CUBExec, to drive engagement and attract more visitors.

Starbucks Reserve will offer high-end coffee experiences, while Pvolve will introduce its low-impact fitness method. RVE Fitness will provide luxury fitness and wellness services, and CUBExec will establish executive suites for entrepreneurs seeking premium workspace options.

These additions align with Whitestone's vision to cater to the lifestyle needs of West Austin's affluent community, strengthen Davenport's market position, and increase property value.

Monday, WSR closed at $14.25, down 0.07%, and declined further to $14 in after-hours trading, down 1.75% on the NYSE.

