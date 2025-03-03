Whitestone REIT Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Whitestone REIT reported significant financial growth in Q4 and full-year 2024, highlighting strong leasing performance and increased dividends.

Whitestone REIT announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting significant growth in net income and key performance metrics. For Q4 2024, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $17.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in Q4 2023. Core Funds From Operations (FFO) for the same quarter was $14.7 million, marking an increase from $12.4 million in the prior year. The full year results also showed improvements, with net income of $36.9 million ($0.72 per diluted share) and a Core FFO of $1.01 per share. The company reported a robust leasing environment, underscored by a 21.9% GAAP leasing spread in Q4, and a positive outlook with a 9% increase in the dividend for Q1 2025. Whitestone intends to provide further details in an upcomingearnings call reinforcing confidence in its strategy focused on high-quality shopping centers in the Sunbelt markets.

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased significantly, with Q4 2024 reporting $0.33 per diluted share compared to $0.03 in Q4 2023, and full year 2024 showing $0.72 per diluted share versus $0.38 in 2023.

Core FFO per diluted share grew from $0.24 in Q4 2023 to $0.28 in Q4 2024, indicating strong operational performance.

The company announced an increase in its first quarter 2025 dividend by 9% from the prior quarter, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Whitestone REIT reported an 11% year-over-year growth in Core FFO per share and 5.1% Same Store NOI growth for 2024, highlighting strong operational stability and profitability.

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased significantly mainly due to a gain on sale of properties, indicating reliance on asset sales for financial performance rather than core operations.

The guidance for 2025 shows a projected decrease in net income per diluted share compared to actual results for 2024, suggesting potential challenges ahead in maintaining profitability.

General and administrative expenses have increased compared to the previous year, which could indicate rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.

What are the latest financial results for Whitestone REIT?

For Q4 2024, Whitestone reported a net income of $17.3 million, with earnings per share of $0.33.

How much did Whitestone REIT grow in Core FFO?

Whitestone REIT achieved an 11% year-over-year growth in Core FFO per share for 2024.

What is the status of Whitestone's occupancy rates?

As of Q4 2024, occupancy rates for wholly owned properties were 94.1%.

What is Whitestone REIT's dividend increase for Q1 2025?

Whitestone announced a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend for Q1 2025, totaling $0.135 per share.

What markets does Whitestone REIT focus on?

Whitestone focuses on high-growth Sunbelt markets, including Texas and Arizona.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

HOUSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in some of the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share was $0.33 and $0.03, respectively. For the full year 2024 and 2023, Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share was $0.72 and $0.38, respectively.





“We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter and full year operating and financial results, highlighted by 11% year over year Core FFO per share growth, 5.1% Same Store NOI growth for the full year 2024 and a fourth quarter ratio of debt to EBITDAre of 6.6X, an improvement of almost one full turn over fourth quarter 2023. The leasing environment in our markets remains robust, evidenced by our 21.9% combined GAAP leasing spreads in the fourth quarter, extending our streak to 11 consecutive quarters with leasing spreads in excess of 17%. We remain confident in the quality of our portfolio, strength of our well-diversified tenant base and the ability of our team to execute on the opportunities before us to drive strong sustainable earnings growth through strategically focusing on sunbelt markets and leveraging our leadership position in high-value shop space (77% of ABR). Our first quarter 2025 dividend represents a 9% increase from the prior quarter and today we are providing an initial 2025 Core FFO guidance range of $1.03 to $1.07. We look forward to providing more color on our fourth quarterearnings calltomorrow morning.”





–



Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer











Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results











All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (



“



OP



”



) unit basis unless stated otherwise.









Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, Core FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.









Revenues of $40.8 million versus $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Revenues of $40.8 million versus $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $17.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.23 per diluted share gain on sale of properties, versus $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $17.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.23 per diluted share gain on sale of properties, versus $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Core Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $14.7 million versus $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Core Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $14.7 million versus $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



FFO per diluted share of $0.28 versus $0.21 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



FFO per diluted share of $0.28 versus $0.21 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Core FFO per diluted share was $0.28 versus $0.24 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Core FFO per diluted share was $0.28 versus $0.24 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



EBITDAre of $23.0 million versus $21.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



EBITDAre of $23.0 million versus $21.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 5.8% to $25.0 million versus $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 5.8% to $25.0 million versus $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot was up 5% to $24.51, compared to the prior year quarter.











Full Year 2024 Operating and Financial Results











All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (



“



OP



”



) unit basis unless stated otherwise.









Revenues of $154.3 million versus $147.0 million for 2023.



Revenues of $154.3 million versus $147.0 million for 2023.



Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $36.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.43 per diluted share gain on sale of properties, versus $19.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.18 per diluted share gain on sale of properties for 2023.



Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $36.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.43 per diluted share gain on sale of properties, versus $19.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.18 per diluted share gain on sale of properties for 2023.



Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share of $0.98 versus $0.88 for 2023.



Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share of $0.98 versus $0.88 for 2023.



Core FFO per diluted share of $1.01 versus $0.91 for 2023.



Core FFO per diluted share of $1.01 versus $0.91 for 2023.



EBITDAre of $85.3 million versus $81.0 million for 2023.



EBITDAre of $85.3 million versus $81.0 million for 2023.



Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 5.1% to $94.6 versus $90.1 million for 2023.











Operating Results









For the three-month periods ending December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:













Fourth Quarter





2024





Fourth Quarter





2023









Occupancy:

















Wholly Owned Properties – All





94.1%





94.2%









>10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy





97.4%





97.5%









≤ 10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy





92.1%





92.1%









Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change



(1)







5.8%





2.4%









Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis):





21.9%





21.8%









New Leases





36.1%





37.3%









Renewal Leases





19.0%





15.3%









Leasing Transactions:

















Number of New Leases





29





44









New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions)





$40.6





$26.7









Number of Renewal Leases





50





32









Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions)





$15.9





$23.6





























Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics











As of December 31, 2024, Whitestone had total debt of $632.5 million, along with capacity and availability of $125.0 million each under its $250 million revolving credit facility.



As of December 31, 2024, Whitestone had total debt of $632.5 million, along with capacity and availability of $125.0 million each under its $250 million revolving credit facility.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.2 billion.











Dividend









On December 4, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.135 per common share and OP unit for the first quarter of 2025, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.045 in January, February, and March of 2025.









2025 Full Year Guidance









The Company currently estimates that U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) net income available to common shareholders will be within the range of $0.33 to $0.37 per diluted share, and Core FFO will be within the range of $1.03 to $1.07 per diluted share and OP Unit.















Initial 2025 Guidance









2024 Actual

















(unaudited, amounts in thousands except per





share and percentages)











Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT





$17,135 - $19,219





$36,893









Core FFO



(1)







$54,158 - $56,268





$52,474

























Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share





$0.33 - $0.37





$0.72









Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit



(1)







$1.03 - $1.07





$1.01





























Key Drivers:





















Same store net operating income growth



(2)







3.0% - 4.5%





5.1%









Bad debt as a percentage of revenue





0.75% - 1.00%





0.81%









General and administrative expense





$20,800 - $22,800





$23,189









Interest expense





$32,000 - $33,000





$34,035









Ending occupancy





94.0% - 95.0%





94.1%



























(1)



For the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure, see the “Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit” reconciliation table. Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. Guidance does not include the operational or capital impact of any future unannounced acquisition or disposition activity or the collection of any amounts due us from our claims in the Pillarstone bankruptcy.











(2)



Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees for both periods.





















Portfolio Statistics









As of December 31, 2024, Whitestone wholly owned 55 Community-Centered Properties™ with 4.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). Five of the 55 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 31 properties in Texas and 24 in Arizona. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties are located in the MSA's of Austin (6), Dallas-Fort Worth (9), Houston (13), Phoenix (24), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities.





At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,445 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.2% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.









Conference Call Information









In conjunction with the issuance of its financial results, the Company invites you to listen to its earnings release conference call to be broadcast live on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 8:30 A.M Eastern Time / 7:30 A.M. Central Time. The call will be led by Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. Conference call access information is as follows:





To listen to a webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link until the Company’s next earnings release. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website.









Dial-in number for domestic participants:





1-877-407-0784









Dial-in number for international participants:





1-201-689-8560





















The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through Friday, March 18, 2025. Replay access information is as follows:









Replay number for domestic participants:





1-844-512-2921









Replay number for international participants:





1-412-317-6671









Passcode (for all participants):





13747760

























Supplemental Financial Information









The fourth quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the “News and Events” and “Financial Reporting” tabs of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com. The earnings release and supplemental data package will also be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Investor Relations at (713) 435-2219.









About Whitestone REIT









Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.





Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.









Forward-Looking Statements









This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition; pending acquisitions and the impact of such acquisitions on our financial condition and results of operations; statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business; anticipated capital expenditures required to complete projects; amounts of anticipated cash distributions to our shareholders in the future; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “hopes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to the national economy and the real estate industry, both in general and in our specific markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of public health emergencies, on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; increases in interest rates, including as a result of inflation, which may increase our operating costs or general and administrative expenses; our current geographic concentration in the Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix metropolitan area markets makes us susceptible to potential local economic downturns; natural disasters, such as floods and hurricanes, which may increase as a result of climate change may adversely affect our returns and adversely impact our existing and prospective tenants; increasing focus by stakeholders on environmental, social, and governance matters; financial institution disruptions; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; harm to our reputation, ability to do business and results of operations as a result of improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; risks related to generative artificial intelligence tools and language models, along with the potential interpretations and conclusions they might make regarding our business and prospects, particularly concerning the spread of misinformation; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Gaza Strip and unrest in the Middle East; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of our operating cash flow; and the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all: the timing and the ultimate amount we will collect in connection with the redemption of our equity investment in Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP (“Pillarstone” or “Pillarstone OP.”); and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, Core FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.





EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. We calculate EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.





FFO: Funds From Operations: NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership.





Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. From time to time, we report or provide guidance with respect to “Core FFO” which removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items we do not consider to be representative of our core operating results including, without limitation, default interest on debt of real estate partnership, extinguishment of debt cost, gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, and proxy contest costs.





Management uses FFO and Core FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO and Core FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.





NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, loss on disposal of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.





Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.





Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt net of insurance financing less cash plus our proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.







Investor and Media Relations:







David Mordy





Director, Investor Relations





Whitestone REIT





(713) 435-2219





ir@whitestonereit.com











Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands, except share and per share data)

























December 31,





2024

















December 31,





2023





















































ASSETS















Real estate assets, at cost





































Property





$





1,248,223













$





1,221,466













Accumulated depreciation









(246,534





)













(229,767





)









Total real estate assets









1,001,689

















991,699













Investment in real estate partnership









—

















31,671













Cash and cash equivalents









5,224

















4,572













Restricted cash









10,146

















68













Escrows and deposits









4,006

















24,148













Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



(1)











33,820

















30,592













Receivable from partnership redemption









31,643

















—













Receivable due from related party









15,186

















1,513













Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs









14,693

















13,783













Prepaid expenses and other assets



(2)











7,805

















4,765













Finance lease right-of-use assets









10,427

















10,428













Total assets





$





1,134,639













$





1,113,239



















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Liabilities:





































Notes payable





$





631,518













$





640,172













Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(3)











40,703

















36,513













Payable due to related party









1,577

















1,577













Tenants' security deposits









9,295

















8,614













Dividends and distributions payable









6,931

















6,025













Finance lease liabilities









781

















721













Total liabilities









690,805

















693,622













Commitments and contingencies:









—

















—













Equity:





































Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









—

















—













Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 50,690,163 and 49,610,831 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









51

















50













Additional paid-in capital









637,946

















628,079













Accumulated deficit









(205,557





)













(216,963





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









5,713

















2,576













Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity









438,153

















413,742













Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary









5,681

















5,875













Total equity









443,834

















419,617













Total liabilities and equity





$





1,134,639













$





1,113,239































































Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands)

























December 31,





2024

















December 31,





2023



















(1)







Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts







































Tenant receivables





$





17,285













$





16,287













Accrued rents and other recoveries









29,964

















26,751













Allowance for doubtful accounts









(14,720





)













(13,570





)









Other receivables









1,291

















1,124













Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts





$





33,820













$





30,592



















































(2)



Operating lease right of use assets (net)





$





59













$





109















(3)



Operating lease liabilities





$





58













$





112































































Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Revenues























































































Rental



(1)







$





38,932













$





37,247













$





151,260













$





145,652













Management, transaction, and other fees









1,906

















277

















3,022

















1,317













Total revenues









40,838

















37,524

















154,282

















146,969



















































































Operating expenses























































































Depreciation and amortization









8,652

















8,428

















34,894

















32,966













Operating and maintenance









7,538

















8,101

















28,205

















27,948













Real estate taxes









4,785

















3,848

















17,773

















18,016













General and administrative









5,579

















5,002

















23,189

















20,653













Total operating expenses









26,554

















25,379

















104,061

















99,583



















































































Other expenses (income)























































































Interest expense









8,222

















8,303

















34,035

















32,866













(Gain) loss on sale of properties









(11,913





)













620

















(22,125





)













(9,006





)









Loss on disposal of assets, net









364

















22

















547

















522













Interest, dividend and other investment income









(72





)













(2





)













(87





)













(51





)









Total other expenses









(3,399





)













8,943

















12,370

















24,331



















































































Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax











17,683

















3,202

















37,851

















23,055

















































































Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership









—

















(1,528





)













(28





)













(3,155





)









Provision for income tax









(123





)













(111





)













(450





)













(450





)











Net Income











17,560

















1,563

















37,373

















19,450

















































































Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









223

















22

















480

















270



















































































Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT







$





17,337













$





1,541













$





36,893













$





19,180































































































Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













(in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Basic Earnings Per Share:







































































Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares





$





0.34













$





0.03













$





0.73













$





0.39















Diluted Earnings Per Share:







































































Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares





$





0.33













$





0.03













$





0.72













$





0.38



















































































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:







































































Basic









50,650

















49,586

















50,214

















49,501













Diluted









51,859

















51,064

















51,347

















50,813



















































































Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)













































































































































Net income







$





17,560













$





1,563













$





37,373













$





19,450



















































































Other comprehensive income (loss)











































































































































Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities









6,474

















(10,054





)













3,178

















(3,452





)















































































Comprehensive income (loss)











24,034

















(8,491





)













40,551

















15,998

















































































Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









223

















22

















480

















270













Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









82

















(139





)













41

















(48





)















































































Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Whitestone REIT







$





23,729













$





(8,374





)









$





40,030













$





15,776































































































Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















(1) Rental







































































Rental revenues





$





27,580













$





26,714













$





108,930













$





105,494













Recoveries









11,549

















10,538

















43,558

















41,109













Bad debt









(197





)













(5





)













(1,228





)













(951





)









Total rental





$





38,932













$





37,247













$





151,260













$





145,652































































































Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(in thousands)

































Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:







































Net income





$





37,373













$





19,450















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







































Depreciation and amortization









34,894

















32,966













Amortization of deferred loan costs









1,106

















1,089













Gain on sale of properties









(22,125





)













(9,006





)









Loss on disposal of assets









547

















522













Bad debt









1,229

















951













Share-based compensation









4,579

















3,727













Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership









28

















3,155













Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases









87

















94













Building improvements received due to lease termination









(749





)













—













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





































Escrows and deposits









6,509

















2,312













Accrued rents and accounts receivable









(4,415





)













(5,973





)









Receivable due from related party









(40





)













(136





)









Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs









(3,536





)













(4,592





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









2,279

















2,484













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(220





)













355













Payable due to related party









—

















16













Tenants' security deposits









681

















186













Net cash provided by operating activities









58,227

















47,600















Cash flows from investing activities:







































Acquisitions of real estate









(55,751





)













(25,474





)









Additions to real estate









(22,410





)













(17,055





)









Proceeds from sales of properties









52,004

















19,847













Proceeds from the sale of property held in restricted cash (1031 exchange)









10,146

















—













Escrowed loan repayment on behalf of real estate partnership









—

















(13,633





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(16,011





)













(36,315





)











Cash flows from financing activities:







































Distributions paid to common shareholders









(24,572





)













(23,684





)









Distributions paid to OP unit holders









(321





)













(332





)









Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs









7,620

















—













Payments of exchange offer costs









(81





)













—













Proceeds from (payments of) credit facility









(21,000





)













42,500













Repayments of notes payable









(66,016





)













(30,945





)









Proceeds from notes payable









76,340

















—













Payments of loan origination costs









(789





)













—













Repurchase of common shares









(2,641





)













(525





)









Payment of finance lease liability









(26





)













(14





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(31,486





)













(13,000





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









10,730

















(1,715





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









4,640

















6,355













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



(1)







$





15,370













$





4,640























(1)



For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.































Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













Supplemental Disclosures













(in thousands)

























Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







































Cash paid for interest





$





33,663













$





31,136













Cash paid for taxes





$





432













$





435















Non cash investing and financing activities:







































Disposal of fully depreciated real estate





$





58













$





976













Financed insurance premiums





$





2,638













$





3,002













Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan





$





36













$





75













Value of common shares exchanged for OP units





$





355













$





17













Change in fair value of cash flow hedge





$





3,178













$





(3,452





)









Accrued capital expenditures





$





2,062













$





—













Receivable from partnership redemption





$





31,643













$





—













Recognition of finance lease liability





$





86













$





—













Building improvements received due to lease termination





$





749













$





—



































































December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







































Cash and cash equivalents





$





5,224













$





4,572













Restricted cash









10,146

















68













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





15,370













$





4,640































































Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES













(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)





























Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















FFO (NAREIT) AND CORE FFO











































































Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT









$





17,337













$





1,541













$





36,893













$





19,180













Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:



(1)











































































Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets













8,642

















8,394

















34,811

















32,811













Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata)



(2)















—

















404

















111

















1,613













Loss on disposal of assets













364

















22

















547

















522













(Gain) loss on sale of properties













(11,913





)













620

















(22,125





)













(9,006





)









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













223

















22

















480

















270













FFO (NAREIT)









$





14,653













$





11,003













$





50,717













$





45,390













Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO:









































































Proxy contest costs













—

















—

















1,757

















—













Default interest on debt of real estate partnership



(1)(2)















—

















1,375

















—

















1,375













Core FFO









$





14,653













$





12,378













$





52,474













$





46,765























































































FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION











































































Numerator:









































































FFO









$





14,653













$





11,003













$





50,717













$





45,390













Core FFO









$





14,653













$





12,378













$





52,474













$





46,765













Denominator:









































































Weighted average number of total common shares - basic













50,650

















49,586

















50,214

















49,501













Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic













649

















693

















653

















694













Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic













51,299

















50,279

















50,867

















50,195





















































































Effect of dilutive securities:









































































Unvested restricted shares













1,209

















1,478

















1,133

















1,312













Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted













52,508

















51,757

















52,000

















51,507





















































































FFO per common share and OP unit - basic









$





0.29













$





0.22













$





1.00













$





0.90













FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted









$





0.28













$





0.21













$





0.98













$





0.88





















































































Core FFO per common share and OP unit - basic









$





0.29













$





0.25













$





1.03













$





0.93













Core FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted









$





0.28













$





0.24













$





1.01













$





0.91























































































(1)



Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership for the year ended December 31, 2023 and through January 25, 2024, the redemption date.



















































































(2)



We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of and for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated depreciation and amortization of real estate assets based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.































































































Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES













(continued)













(in thousands)





























Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME











































































Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT









$





17,337













$





1,541













$





36,893













$





19,180













General and administrative expenses













5,579

















5,002

















23,189

















20,653













Depreciation and amortization













8,652

















8,428

















34,894

















32,966













Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership



(1)















—

















1,528

















28

















3,155













Interest expense













8,222

















8,303

















34,035

















32,866













Interest, dividend and other investment income













(72





)













(2





)













(87





)













(51





)









Provision for income taxes













123

















111

















450

















450













(Gain) loss on sale of properties













(11,913





)













620

















(22,125





)













(9,006





)









Management fee, net of related expenses













—

















—

















—

















16













Loss on disposal of assets, net













364

















22

















547

















522













NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)



(1)















—

















670

















183

















2,553













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













223

















22

















480

















270















NOI











$





28,515













$





26,245













$





108,487













$





103,574













Non-Same Store NOI



(2)















(1,183





)













(1,321





)













(8,001





)













(6,863





)









NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)



(1)















—

















(670





)













(183





)













(2,553





)











NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)















27,332

















24,254

















100,303

















94,158













Same Store straight-line rent adjustments













(470





)













(274





)













(2,981





)













(2,602





)









Same Store amortization of above/below market rents













(158





)













(211





)













(748





)













(808





)









Same Store lease termination fees













(1,662





)













(98





)













(1,961





)













(687





)











Same Store NOI







(3)













$





25,042













$





23,671













$





94,613













$





90,061























(1)



We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and pro rata share of NOI of real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our notice of redemption for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As of December 31, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest



















(2)



We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purpose of comparing the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the three months ended December 31, 2023, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between October 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, and properties sold between October 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024 and properties sold between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, but not included in discontinued operations.



















(3)



We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purpose of comparing the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the three months ended December 31, 2023, Same Store includes properties owned before October 1, 2023 and not sold before December 31, 2024. For purposes of comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2023 and not sold before December 31, 2024. Straight line rent adjustments, above/below market rents, and lease termination fees are excluded.































Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES













(continued)













(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre)



















































































































Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT





$





17,337













$





1,541













$





36,893













$





19,180













Depreciation and amortization









8,652

















8,428

















34,894

















32,966













Interest expense









8,222

















8,303

















34,035

















32,866













Provision for income taxes









123

















111

















450

















450













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









223

















22

















480

















270













Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership



(1)











—

















1,528

















28

















3,155













EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership



(1)











—

















448

















136

















617













(Gain) loss on sale of properties









(11,913





)













620

















(22,125





)













(9,006





)









Loss on disposal of assets









364

















22

















547

















522















EBITDAre







$







23,008















$







21,023















$







85,338















$







81,020

























(1)



We rely on reporting provided to us by our third-party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our notice of redemption for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As of December 31, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest.































Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES













Initial Full Year Guidance for 2025













(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)

























Projected Range Full Year 2025





















Low













High

















FFO and Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit



































































Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT





$





17,135









$





19,219













Adjustments to reconcile to FFO

































Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets









36,781













36,781













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









242













268













FFO





$





54,158









$





56,268













Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO

































Adjustments









—













—













Core FFO



(1)







$





54,158









$





56,268













Denominator:

































Diluted shares









52,084













52,084













OP Units









649













649













Diluted share and OP Units









52,733













52,733













































Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per diluted share





$





0.33









$





0.37













































FFO per diluted share and OP Unit





$





1.03









$





1.07













































Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit



(1)







$





1.03









$





1.07















































(1)



Guidance does not include the operational or capital impact of any future unannounced acquisition or disposition activity or the collection of any amounts due us from our claims in the Pillarstone bankruptcy.







