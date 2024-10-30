Whitestone REIT reports Q3 core FFO 25c, consensus 26c

Reports Q3 revenue $38.63M, consensus $38.45M. “Whitestone delivered a very strong quarter, delivering 4.6% Same Store Net Operating Income growth, GAAP leasing spreads of 25.3% and occupancy of 94.1%. We raised our SS NOI guidance by 75 basis points on the bottom end and 25 basis points on the top end and are now estimating SS NOI growth in the 3.75 – 4.75% range. We continued to strengthen our balance sheet, improving our Debt to EBITDAre ratio by 0.8 turns sequentially from the second quarter to 7.2 times, and further laddered our debt maturities and fixing interest rates through the entry into a new $20 million term loan in October, due in 2028 with a fixed interest rate of 5.2%. The proceeds from the new term loan were used to pay down our floating rate line of credit. The leasing environment in our markets remains robust, extending our streak of 10 consecutive quarters with leasing spreads of 17% or greater. Our curated portfolio in some of the fastest growing markets in the U.S. provides clear visibility on continued earnings growth to enhance shareholder value. We are reiterating our 2024 Core FFO per share guidance, which provides for 11% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WSR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.