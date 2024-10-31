Whitestone REIT price target raised to $17 from $15.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners raised the firm’s price target on Whitestone REIT (WSR) to $17 from $15.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results. Leasing rends were strong in company’s markets and there was an increased in 2024 same store net operating income, while leverage declined as the company remained focused on improving its balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm noted that the company rejected a $15 per share offer to acquire all its outstanding shares, and in 2025, Whitestone anticipates strong same-store NOI and core funds from operations.

