Whitestone REIT price target raised to $16 from $15 at Truist

November 29, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Truist analyst Anthony Hau raised the firm’s price target on Whitestone REIT (WSR) to $16 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates in the retail real estate investment trust group to reflect the Q3 results and adjusted revenue growth and expense assumptions.

