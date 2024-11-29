Whitestone REIT price target raised to $16 from $15 at Truist

Truist analyst Anthony Hau raised the firm’s price target on Whitestone REIT (WSR) to $16 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates in the retail real estate investment trust group to reflect the Q3 results and adjusted revenue growth and expense assumptions.
