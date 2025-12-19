Markets
Whitestone REIT Board Of Trustees Authorizes $50 Mln Share Buyback, Raises Quarterly Dividend

December 19, 2025 — 07:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Friday said its board of trustees has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1425 per share, a 5.6% increase over the previous quarterly dividend, payable on March 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 16.

Whitestone REIT shares closed at $13.66 on Thursday, down 0.51%.

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
