Whitestone REIT Board Of Trustees Authorizes $50 Mln Share Buyback, Raises Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Friday said its board of trustees has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1425 per share, a 5.6% increase over the previous quarterly dividend, payable on March 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 16.

Whitestone REIT shares closed at $13.66 on Thursday, down 0.51%.

