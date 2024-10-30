News & Insights

Whitestone REIT backs FY24 core FFO view 98c-$1.04, consensus $1.01

October 30, 2024 — 05:15 pm EDT

The company said, “The Company has updated its 2024 full-year guidance for net income attributable to Whitestone REIT (WSR), same store net operating income growth, general and administrative expense, the gain on sale of properties to include the impact of the gain recognized on the sale of Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch and Fountain Hills Plaza, interest expense expectations partially related to timing differences of property sales and acquisitions, and the impact of proxy contest costs.”

