Whitestone REIT appoints two independent trustees

November 04, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Whitestone REIT (WSR) announced the appointments of Kristian Gathright and Donald Miller, CFA, to the Board of Trustees, effective immediately. These appointments reflect shareholder feedback received over the last several months and conclude an exhaustive search by Whitestone’s Nominating and Governance Committee in combination with pre-eminent executive search firm Spencer Stuart.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

