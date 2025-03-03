WHITESTONE Earnings Results: $WSR Reports Quarterly Earnings

WHITESTONE ($WSR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $40,840,000, beating estimates of $39,153,862 by $1,686,138.

WHITESTONE Insider Trading Activity

WHITESTONE insiders have traded $WSR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIA BRUNS BUTHMAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $64,950

WHITESTONE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of WHITESTONE stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WHITESTONE Government Contracts

We have seen $35,134,574 of award payments to $WSR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

