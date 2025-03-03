WHITESTONE Earnings Results: $WSR Reports Quarterly Earnings

WHITESTONE ($WSR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $40,840,000, beating estimates of $39,153,862 by $1,686,138.
WHITESTONE Insider Trading Activity
WHITESTONE insiders have traded $WSR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIA BRUNS BUTHMAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $64,950
WHITESTONE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of WHITESTONE stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 751,328 shares (-93.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,646,317
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 603,716 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,554,655
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 557,306 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,897,026
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 393,573 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,576,929
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 324,739 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,601,551
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 293,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,154,644
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 248,880 shares (+203.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,526,629
WHITESTONE Government Contracts
We have seen $35,134,574 of award payments to $WSR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PROTECTION AND SECURITY GUARD SERVICES (HUBERT H. HUMPHREY BUILDING AND PARKLAWN COMPLEX): $11,939,121
- INDE - GUARD SERVICES: $4,837,528
- PROTECTIVE SECURITY OFFICER (PSO) SERVICES FOR THE NATIONAL BIODEFENSE ANALYSIS AND COUNTERMEASURES CENTER ...: $4,000,431
- 1700 G ST ARMED SECURITY SERVICES: $3,324,124
- SECURITY GUARD SERVICES: $3,096,073
