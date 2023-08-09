WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Declares $0.37 Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance said on August 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 19, 2023 will receive the payment on October 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.48%, the lowest has been 9.39%, and the highest has been 22.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.18 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in WhiteHorse Finance. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHF is 0.17%, a decrease of 17.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 3,317K shares. The put/call ratio of WHF is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for WhiteHorse Finance is 13.97. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from its latest reported closing price of 13.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WhiteHorse Finance is 98MM, a decrease of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 681K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Resource Credit Income Fund holds 382K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 295K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 1.77% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing a decrease of 24.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 40.10% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 29.67% over the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ('H.I.G. Capital'). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $43 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.