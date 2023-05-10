WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Declares $0.37 Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.36%, the lowest has been 9.39%, and the highest has been 22.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.21 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in WhiteHorse Finance. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 26.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHF is 0.21%, an increase of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 3,497K shares. The put/call ratio of WHF is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for WhiteHorse Finance is 14.18. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.97% from its latest reported closing price of 11.53.

The projected annual revenue for WhiteHorse Finance is 98MM, an increase of 11.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 687K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 638K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Resource Credit Income Fund holds 382K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 99.89% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 6.89% over the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ('H.I.G. Capital'). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $43 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets.

