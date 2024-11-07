WhiteHorse Finance reports Q3 NII 39.4c, consensus 41c

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance’s (WHF) Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to report that WhiteHorse generated another quarter of core net investment income in excess of our regular dividend despite some company-specific challenges in our portfolio. We are working to optimize the outcomes for these specific credits, and the balance of our portfolio is generally stable and performing well. Although the broader lending market remains aggressive, we continue to see opportunities and source deals in areas of the market where there is less competition. Based on current market terms and conditions, we remain focused on certain segments of the lending market where we believe we have a competitive advantage and are selectively investing in credits with positive free cash flow, limited cyclicality, and strong owners. This is consistent with the rigorous underwriting standards that we adhere to regardless of market conditions.”

