WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.355 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WHF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.85, the dividend yield is 13.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHF was $10.85, representing a -24.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.45 and a 96.91% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

WHF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports WHF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.89%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

