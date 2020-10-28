WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.6, the dividend yield is 14.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHF was $10.6, representing a -26.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.45 and a 92.38% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

WHF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports WHF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.26%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

