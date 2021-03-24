WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.355 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHF was $15.91, representing a -1.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.08 and a 173.84% increase over the 52 week low of $5.81.

WHF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports WHF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.15%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WHF as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 30.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WHF at 2.28%.

