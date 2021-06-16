WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.355 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WHF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.92, the dividend yield is 8.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHF was $15.92, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.72 and a 76.59% increase over the 52 week low of $9.02.

WHF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). WHF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports WHF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.52%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

