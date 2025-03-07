WHITEHORSE FINANCE Earnings Results: $WHF Reports Quarterly Earnings

WHITEHORSE FINANCE ($WHF) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $21,010,000, missing estimates of $22,894,003 by $-1,884,003.
WHITEHORSE FINANCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of WHITEHORSE FINANCE stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 82,263 shares (+172.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $796,305
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE added 75,925 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $734,954
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 74,778 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,851
- SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC added 70,234 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $679,865
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD removed 46,560 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $538,699
- ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. removed 39,401 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $381,401
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 35,020 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,993
