WhiteHorse Finance downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Perform from Outperform with a price target of $12, down from $14, post the Q3 report. The firm lowered its expected return on equity estimate from 10% to 9% saying WhiteHorse’s recent performance has trended lower. The company is being impacted by credit losses, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
