Whitehawk Therapeutics (WHWK) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Whitehawk Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:WHWK) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.46% from the latest reported closing price of $3.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehawk Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHWK is 0.35%, an increase of 24.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.63% to 32,596K shares. The put/call ratio of WHWK is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 4,616K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,166K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,700K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuta Capital Partners holds 3,410K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,849K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.