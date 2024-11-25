News & Insights

Stocks

WhiteHawk Ltd. Raises A$1.7 Million for Cybersecurity Growth

November 25, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WhiteHawk Ltd. (AU:WHK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WhiteHawk Ltd. has successfully raised A$1.7 million through a share placement to bolster its AI-based cybersecurity solutions and repay existing debt. The funds will support business growth and further development of its cyber risk SaaS and PaaS products, while the company explores blockchain capabilities to enhance its offerings. This strategic move positions WhiteHawk to capitalize on a strong pipeline of contracts, with new shares set to be issued on December 3, 2024.

For further insights into AU:WHK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.