WhiteHawk Ltd. Raises A$1.7 Million for Cybersecurity Growth

WhiteHawk Ltd. (AU:WHK) has released an update.

WhiteHawk Ltd. has successfully raised A$1.7 million through a share placement to bolster its AI-based cybersecurity solutions and repay existing debt. The funds will support business growth and further development of its cyber risk SaaS and PaaS products, while the company explores blockchain capabilities to enhance its offerings. This strategic move positions WhiteHawk to capitalize on a strong pipeline of contracts, with new shares set to be issued on December 3, 2024.

