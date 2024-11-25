News & Insights

WhiteHawk Ltd. Announces New Securities Issuance

November 25, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

WhiteHawk Ltd. (AU:WHK) has released an update.

WhiteHawk Ltd. is set to issue up to 160 million securities, including 40 million options expiring in January 2028, as part of a new placement on December 3, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for new opportunities in the financial markets. The issuance aims to boost the company’s market presence and liquidity.

