WhiteHawk Energy Reiterates Proposal To Acquire PHX Minerals For $4.00/shr

(RTTNews) - WhiteHawk Energy reiterated its proposal to acquire PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) for $4.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. This proposal reflects a 19% premium over PHX's 90-day volume-weighted average price and a 17% premium over its 30-day volume-weighted average price.

WhiteHawk Energy urged the PHX Board of Directors to engage with them to pursue and complete the transaction, following a lack of engagement over the past 18 months.

WhiteHawk disclosed that it now owns approximately 2.5% of PHX's outstanding common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.