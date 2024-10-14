News & Insights

Markets
PHX

WhiteHawk Energy Reiterates Proposal To Acquire PHX Minerals For $4.00/shr

October 14, 2024 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - WhiteHawk Energy reiterated its proposal to acquire PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) for $4.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. This proposal reflects a 19% premium over PHX's 90-day volume-weighted average price and a 17% premium over its 30-day volume-weighted average price.

WhiteHawk Energy urged the PHX Board of Directors to engage with them to pursue and complete the transaction, following a lack of engagement over the past 18 months.

WhiteHawk disclosed that it now owns approximately 2.5% of PHX's outstanding common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.