WhiteHawk Announces Leadership Changes and Growth Strategy

May 31, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

WhiteHawk Ltd. (AU:WHK) has released an update.

WhiteHawk Ltd. has announced the retirement of its CFO Kevin Goodale and consequent executive restructure to boost operational efficiency ahead of expected revenue growth. Soo Kim will now oversee financial responsibilities, while Mike Ferris and Michael Good have been promoted to CIO and CTO, respectively. The company expresses confidence in the new leadership’s ability to drive WhiteHawk’s growth in the cybersecurity sector.

