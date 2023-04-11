Whitehaven trims annual coal output view as Maules Creek faces challenges

Updates with background, comments

April 12 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX, Australia's largest independent coal miner, lowered its production and sales forecasts for the 2023 fiscal year on Wednesday due to labour shortages and additional constraints at its Maules Creek mine, sending its shares down nearly 7%.

Shares of the company fell 6.8% to A$6.47 in early trading, making them the top losers on the benchmark stock index .AXJO, which was up 0.5%. The stock would post its biggest single-day drop since mid-February, if current losses hold.

The company said lower-than-expected output from its largest mine, Maules Creek, in the second half of the year, coupled with a labour crunch and weather interruptions in March, led to the downgrade in production estimates.

Whitehaven now expects its managed run-of-mine (ROM) coal production between 18.0 million tonnes (Mt) and 19.2 Mt for the year, down from its previous guidance of between 19.0 Mt and 20.4 Mt.

It also raised its unit cost outlook to a range of A$100 to A$107 per tonne, from A$95 to A$102 per tonne, excluding royalties.

"While the June quarter is expected to deliver an uplift in volumes overall, lower-than-expected volume from Maules Creek in the second half means full-year ROM production forecasts have fallen below the bottom end of guidance," the company said in a statement.

This is Whitehaven's second production downgrade in the last six months, having already flagged lower production and higher unit costs due to floods in the New South Wales state.

Whitehaven, which will report its third-quarter production report on April 21, is set to post ROM production of 4.3 Mt for January-March, down 17.3% from 5.2 Mt reported a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

