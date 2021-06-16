Whitehaven trims 2021 coal output forecast on Narrabri mine downtime

Vasudha Kaukuntla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Whitehaven Coal Ltd on Thursday marginally reduced its coal production outlook for fiscal 2021, attributing it to downtime at its Narrabri mine in New South Wales due to some engineering work and machinery repairs.

Australia's largest independent coal miner said it expects full-year run-of-mine coal output at 20.4 metric tonnes (Mt) from a previous range of 20.6 Mt to 21.4 Mt.

The company also reaffirmed its earlier guidance for managed coal sales and unit costs.

