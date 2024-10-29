Whitehaven Coal’s Strategic Acquisition Boosts Future Prospects

Whitehaven Coal Limited (AU:WHC) has released an update.

Whitehaven Coal Limited has successfully completed a transformative acquisition of the Daunia and Blackwater metallurgical coal mines in Queensland, enhancing its metallurgical coal exposure and positioning for long-term shareholder value. The company sold 30% of Blackwater to Nippon Steel and JFE Steel, strengthening its balance sheet and financial flexibility. The acquisition aligns with global energy and industrial trends, reinforcing Whitehaven’s role in the energy transition despite uncertainties.

