Whitehaven Coal's Q3 sales drop on labour issues, operational woes

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX on Friday reported an 8% fall in third-quarter sales, reflecting impacts from an ongoing labour shortage and operational challenges at its Maules Creek mine.

The company said managed sales of produced coal for the March quarter was 4.1 million tonnes (mt) compared with 4.4 mt a year earlier.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

