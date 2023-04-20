Whitehaven Coal's Q3 sales drop 8%, Vickery early mining approved

Adds Vickery approval, details of project
April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX on Friday reported an 8% fall in third-quarter sales, and also approved an investment in mining equipment for work to start at its Vickery coal deposit.
Whitehaven said it has approved a budget of A$150 million ($101.13 million) to be spent on mining equipment and necessary infrastructure for the mine.
The New South Wales mine, which has faced climate change-related protests, will begin construction in June, with first coal expected in mid-2024.
Post ramp-up, the mine is expected to deliver run-of-mine production of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 1.3 Mtpa.
Meanwhile, managed sales of produced coal for the March quarter dropped 8% to 4.1 million tonnes (mt), as the firm faced impacts from an ongoing labour shortage and operational challenges at its Maules Creek mine.
($1 = 1.4832 Australian dollars)
