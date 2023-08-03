Whitehaven Coal (WHITF) Price Target Decreased by 5.73% to 5.82

The average one-year price target for Whitehaven Coal (OTC:WHITF) has been revised to 5.82 / share. This is an decrease of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 6.17 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.05 to a high of 10.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.52% from the latest reported closing price of 4.67 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehaven Coal. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHITF is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 119,624K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 38,835K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,260K shares, representing an increase of 24.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 19.40% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,072K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 20.60% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,715K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,925K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 36.85% over the last quarter.
DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,373K shares, representing a decrease of 142.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 64.19% over the last quarter.
Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 5,022K shares. No change in the last quarter.
