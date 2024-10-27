Whitehaven Coal upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded Whitehaven Coal (WHITF) to Buy from Neutral with a A$7.90 price target The firm notes Whitehaven reported a stronger-than-expected September quarter production result with Run of Mine coal production 10%/7% above Goldman’s estimates/Visible Alpha Consensus Data, strong met and thermal price realizations, and unit costs tracking towards the bottom-end of FY25 guidance range of A$140-$155/t.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WHITF:
- Whitehaven Coal Reports Strong Start to FY25
- Whitehaven Coal Director Increases Shareholding
- Perpetual Limited Acquires Major Stake in Whitehaven Coal
- Whitehaven Coal upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
- Whitehaven Coal Prepares for 2024 AGM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.