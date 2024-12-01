Whitehaven Coal Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Whitehaven Coal Limited (AU:WHC) has released an update.

Whitehaven Coal Limited announced the issuance of over four million unquoted equity securities, including performance share rights and share appreciation rights, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, highlighting the company’s focus on strategic internal growth. Investors may find this move indicative of Whitehaven Coal’s confidence in its long-term performance.

