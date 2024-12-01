News & Insights

Stocks

Whitehaven Coal Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

December 01, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Whitehaven Coal Limited (AU:WHC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Whitehaven Coal Limited announced the issuance of over four million unquoted equity securities, including performance share rights and share appreciation rights, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, highlighting the company’s focus on strategic internal growth. Investors may find this move indicative of Whitehaven Coal’s confidence in its long-term performance.

For further insights into AU:WHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.