Whitehaven Coal declares lower-than-expected dividend, posts 5-fold jump in HY earnings

Corrects last paragraph to say year-ago profit was A$340.5 million, not $340.5 million

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX posted a more than five-fold jump in first-half profit on Thursday, aided by soaring coal prices, but declared a lower-than-expected dividend, sending its shares lower.

Coal prices rose sharply last year after supply chains were disrupted by major global coal exporter Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading to a scramble for alternatives to Russian coal and gas.

As a result, Australia's biggest independent coal miner said it achieved average coal price of A$552 per tonne in the first half of 2023, compared with A$202 per tonne a year earlier.

"Demand for high-quality seaborne thermal coal remains strong and while we have seen some cyclical price softening moving into the second half of the year, we expect that high-CV coal prices will continue to be well supported throughout CY23," said Chief Executive Paul Flynn.

Whitehaven announced an interim dividend of 32 Australian cents per share, which was about 30% lower than Citi estimates and about 16 cents below Goldman Sachs' forecast. The company had declared an interim dividend of 8 Australian cents last year.

"It has traditionally skewed the dividend to the second half, and maybe that will also be true this time, given that they have A$800 million in net cash on the balance sheet," Barrenjoey said in a research note. "The stock is likely to trade lower on this surprise."

Shares of Whitehaven fell as much as 5% to A$7.78 in early trade, compared with a 0.2% gain in the benchmark index .AXJO.

Whitehaven, which has been at the mercy of heavy rains in recent months from the La Niña weather phenomenon, said weather conditions were expected to improve in the second half, but added that labour constrains were still ongoing.

Subsequently, the company kept its run-of-mine coal production guidance of between 19.0 million tonnes (Mt) and 20.4 Mt for the 2023 fiscal year unchanged.

The company posted a net profit after tax attributable of A$1.78 billion ($1.23 billion) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$340.5 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4484 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Subhranshu Sahu)

