Whitefield Ltd Updates on Ongoing Buy-Back Program

October 29, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Industrials Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 7,154 securities on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors in Whitefield’s securities may find this buy-back activity indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health.

