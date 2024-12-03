Whitefield Ltd Updates Dividend Plan Details

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced an update regarding its Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Dividend Substitution Plan issue price, affecting its ordinary fully paid securities. This update follows a previous announcement and pertains to the dividend distribution for the six months ending on September 30, 2024.

