Whitefield Ltd Updates on Daily Buy-back Activity

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.
Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced a daily update on its buy-back program, having repurchased 1,200 convertible preference shares on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back reflects the company’s strategy to manage its securities actively, potentially impacting its stock value and investor interest.
