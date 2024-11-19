Whitefield Ltd Updates on Active Share Buy-Back

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting a purchase of 7,830 securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 102,244 securities bought back to date. This buy-back activity, involving convertible preference shares, signals the company’s strategy to consolidate its capital base.

For further insights into AU:WHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.