Whitefield Ltd Updates on Active Share Buy-Back

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.
Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting a purchase of 7,830 securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 102,244 securities bought back to date. This buy-back activity, involving convertible preference shares, signals the company’s strategy to consolidate its capital base.
