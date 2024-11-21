Whitefield Ltd Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Growth

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Whitefield Ltd has reported a notable increase in both investment revenue and net profit for the half-year ending September 2023, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company has declared dividends for ordinary and preference shares, maintaining a fully franked dividend status. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the dividend reinvestment and substitution plans to benefit from the company’s growing asset backing per share.
For further insights into AU:WHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.