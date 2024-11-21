News & Insights

Whitefield Ltd Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Growth

November 21, 2024 — 01:29 am EST

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Ltd has reported a notable increase in both investment revenue and net profit for the half-year ending September 2023, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company has declared dividends for ordinary and preference shares, maintaining a fully franked dividend status. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the dividend reinvestment and substitution plans to benefit from the company’s growing asset backing per share.

