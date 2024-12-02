News & Insights

Whitefield Ltd Expands with ASX Quotation of Shares

December 02, 2024 — 10:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced the quotation of over 2.3 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), reflecting a strategic move to increase market presence. This development is expected to attract attention from investors keen on expanding their portfolios with promising industrial stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

