Whitefield Ltd Ends Term for Convertible Shares

October 20, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced that its Convertible Resettable Preference Shares (WHFPB) will reach the end of their term on November 30, 2024, and will not be renewed. Current holders are being notified about the conversion of these shares if they maintain their holdings by the reset date. This decision marks a significant development for investors monitoring Whitefield’s stock options.

