Whitefield Ltd Declares Dividend for December 2024

November 21, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.105 per share for its ordinary fully paid securities, set to be paid on December 13, 2024. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date on November 27, 2024, and the record date on November 28, 2024. This dividend pertains to the financial period ending September 30, 2024.

