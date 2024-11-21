Whitefield Ltd Declares Dividend for December 2024

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.105 per share for its ordinary fully paid securities, set to be paid on December 13, 2024. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date on November 27, 2024, and the record date on November 28, 2024. This dividend pertains to the financial period ending September 30, 2024.
For further insights into AU:WHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.